Tribal Football
Most Read
Chelsea agree Lukaku transfer with Premier League rival after Napoli deal falls through
Man Utd boss Ten Hag says young defender could follow the path of Mainoo
Arteta explains sale of much loved Arsenal midfielder
Man City inform Atletico Madrid of Alvarez sale price

LAFC signing Giroud: Inter Milan came calling

LAFC signing Giroud: Inter Milan came calling
LAFC signing Giroud: Inter Milan came calling
LAFC signing Giroud: Inter Milan came callingAction Plus
Olivier Giroud admits his move to LAFC was a long time coming.

The signing from AC Milan enjoyed his MLS presentation yesterday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

“It’s funny because in 2020 I was close to signing with Inter, but fate had me joining Milan a year later,” Giroud revealed.

“Even prior to that, I had met with someone from LA Galaxy. But I told them that it wasn’t right for me to leave Europe at that stage.

“So it was my destiny to sign for Los Angeles FC. It’s the right time to discover a new league. It’s an extraordinary life experience for me and my family.

“When I decided not to renew my contract with Milan, I also thought that it was the right time to leave the French national team."

Mentions
MLSSerie AGiroud OlivierInterAC MilanLos Angeles FCFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Giroud: Why it was right time to leave AC Milan and Europe
Ganz: AC Milan must buy more than Morata and Pavlovic
Ego & reputation: Why Chelsea bombing out homegrown hero Chalobah is a disgrace