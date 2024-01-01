LAFC signing Giroud: Inter Milan came calling

Olivier Giroud admits his move to LAFC was a long time coming.

The signing from AC Milan enjoyed his MLS presentation yesterday.

“It’s funny because in 2020 I was close to signing with Inter, but fate had me joining Milan a year later,” Giroud revealed.

“Even prior to that, I had met with someone from LA Galaxy. But I told them that it wasn’t right for me to leave Europe at that stage.

“So it was my destiny to sign for Los Angeles FC. It’s the right time to discover a new league. It’s an extraordinary life experience for me and my family.

“When I decided not to renew my contract with Milan, I also thought that it was the right time to leave the French national team."