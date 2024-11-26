Thiago Messi follows in father's footsteps with Inter Miami debut

Thiago Messi follows in his father's footsteps as he shines for Inter Miami's youth tean

Thiago Messi turned out for Inter Miami's under-13 team in the Newell's Cup in Rosario, Argentina, on Monday as he looks to replicate father Lionel Messi's iconic career.

Although Messi Sr was not in attendance at the Jorge B Griffa Sports Complex, his 12 year old son who many have tipped for greatness, shined for the MLS side in the 10th edition of the youth tournament, which sees eight clubs from North and South America compete across five days.

Benjamin Suarez, the son of Uruguay and former Barcelona striker Luis Suarez also started for Inter alongside Thiago as the duo copied the partnership seen from their fathers when they played together at Barcelona.

Thiago donned the number 10 jersey of 'Las Garzas' as his team fell to a 1-0 defeat against the host side Newell's Old Boys, the club where his father kicked off his junior career many years ago.

His mother, Antonela Roccuzzo, and much of his family, including his grandparents were in the crowd as the son of one of the best players of all time tries to find his feet in the footballing world.

