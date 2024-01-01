Real Madrid defender Rudiger encourages fresh Saudi Pro League interest

Real Madrid defender Toni Rudiger wants to experience the Saudi Pro League before retiring.

The Germany international was linked with Saudi clubs Al Nassr and Al-Hilal last summer. However, the 31-year-old chose to stay at Real Madrid.

Advertisement Advertisement

Now Relevo says the situation may change.

Rüdiger is attracted by a move to the Saudi Pro League and would like to end his career there.

But a transfer can wait. Rüdiger is said to want to play out his contract with Real Madrid, then move to a Saudi club in the summer of 2026.

For now, Real Madrid and Rüdiger are set to continue together at least next season.