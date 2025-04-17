Griezmann performs major Atletico Madrid U-turn

Antoine Griezmann is rethinking his future at Atletico Madrid.

The veteran striker, with a deal to 2026, was expected to leave Atletico at the end of this season.

It was suggested Atletico would grant Griezmann a free transfer so he can move to the USA and join a MLS team.

However, Revelo says Griezmann is now performing a U-turn and is ready to play on with Atletico next season.

Indeed, Atletico and Griezmann have now agreed a new 12-month deal to keep him at the Metropolitano until 2027.

This season, the 34 year-old has scored 16 goals and provided seven assists in 46 competitive matches.