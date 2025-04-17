Tribal Football
Most Read
The 11 Arsenal and Real Madrid stars who will miss the clash at the Bernabeu
Lewis-Skelly joins Fabregas and Meyer in Champions League elite ranks
Carlo Ancelotti reveals shock 'dream' job amid Real Madrid sack rumours
Vinicius Junior breaks Ronaldo Nazario’s Real Madrid goal record

Griezmann performs major Atletico Madrid U-turn

Carlos Volcano
Griezmann performs major Atletico Madrid U-turn
Griezmann performs major Atletico Madrid U-turnLaLiga
Antoine Griezmann is rethinking his future at Atletico Madrid.

The veteran striker, with a deal to 2026, was expected to leave Atletico at the end of this season.

Advertisement
Advertisement

It was suggested Atletico would grant Griezmann a free transfer so he can move to the USA and join a MLS team.

However, Revelo says Griezmann is now performing a U-turn and is ready to play on with Atletico next season.

Indeed, Atletico and Griezmann have now agreed a new 12-month deal to keep him at the Metropolitano until 2027.

This season, the 34 year-old has scored 16 goals and provided seven assists in 46 competitive matches.

Mentions
MLSLaLigaGriezmann AntoineAtl. MadridFootball Transfers
Related Articles
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Arsenal make Sesko contact; Griezmann yet to make Atletico call; Beto rethinks future
Inter Miami co-owner Mas explains plans for Messi beyond this season
Chelsea, Barcelona among big spenders watching Benfica striker Pavlidis