Giroud reflects on his mixed MLS move: The United States is not a football country...

Olivier Giroud has spoken on his time with MLS side LAFC and why he missed Europe.

The World Cup winner made the move to LAFC in May 2024 as he left AC Milan as a free agent.

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He linked up with former France teammate Hugo Lloris and, despite bagging a goal in the 2024 U.S. Open Cup final, helping LAFC win the competition for the first time in its history, he departed the side after just a year.

He subsequently joined Lille OSC in France, returning to Ligue 1 as he rushed back to European football, something he admits he sorely missed at the time.

"On the football front, it wasn't really for me," the Frenchman admitted. "I missed this passion, this fervour, these boiling stadiums of Europe and the competition.

"For me, the United States is not a football country," Giroud stated.

The iconic striker recently admitted that this season may be his last in football: “We can do interviews for L'Équipe next year, with pleasure, but as a player, I think it is very probably my last season. That is why I am enjoying every moment."

Staying in the MLS was not optimal for Giroud despite him reportedly looking for a new experience at the time. The now 40 year old grabbed 11 goals and one assist on his return to Europe with Lille, and he has since kicked off what may be his final campaign with a goal and two assists in six appearances so far.