Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Arsenal vs Leeds line-ups confirmed as Havertz, Madueke and Declan Rice start

Who's missing: Isak, Gakpo out for City, Tzolis misses Arsenal

Aston Villa vs Brentford: Confirmed team news as Emery seeks to turn his side around

Chelsea lineup v Bournemouth: Confirmed team news with Palmer & Joao Pedro set to miss out

Most read on Flashscore News

Ronaldo provisionally suspended by Portuguese federation for leaving camp

Antonsen wins quarter-final at Arctic Open to set up huge clash against former World No.2

'I didn't adjust': Djokovic dumped out of Shanghai at first hurdle by Hurkacz

Mbokazi powers up with Fire and Mofokeng looks to keep flying in Belgium

Giroud reflects on his mixed MLS move: The United States is not a football country...

Giroud reflects on his mixed MLS move: The United States is not a football country...
Giroud reflects on his mixed MLS move: The United States is not a football country...Jon Endow / Newscom / Profimedia

Olivier Giroud has spoken on his time with MLS side LAFC and why he missed Europe.

The World Cup winner made the move to LAFC in May 2024 as he left AC Milan as a free agent.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He linked up with former France teammate Hugo Lloris and, despite bagging a goal in the 2024 U.S. Open Cup final, helping LAFC win the competition for the first time in its history, he departed the side after just a year.

He subsequently joined Lille OSC in France, returning to Ligue 1 as he rushed back to European football, something he admits he sorely missed at the time.

"On the football front, it wasn't really for me," the Frenchman admitted. "I missed this passion, this fervour, these boiling stadiums of Europe and the competition.

"For me, the United States is not a football country," Giroud stated.

The iconic striker recently admitted that this season may be his last in football: “We can do interviews for L'Équipe next year, with pleasure, but as a player, I think it is very probably my last season. That is why I am enjoying every moment."

Staying in the MLS was not optimal for Giroud despite him reportedly looking for a new experience at the time. The now 40 year old grabbed 11 goals and one assist on his return to Europe with Lille, and he has since kicked off what may be his final campaign with a goal and two assists in six appearances so far.

Prefer Tribal Football on GoogleSee our stories more often
AddAdd on Google
Mentions
MLSOlivier GiroudHugo LlorisLos Angeles FCLilleAC MilanPremier LeagueFootball transfers

Related Articles

Van Dijk says he won't stop amid transfer links: I'm quite emotional, it won't stop at 100

Former Chelsea and Arsenal star Olivier Giroud admits "this season is probably my last"

Loftus-Cheek could leave Milan amid Premier League interest