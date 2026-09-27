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Loftus-Cheek could leave Milan amid Premier League interest

Loftus-Cheek could leave Milan amid Premier League interest
Loftus-Cheek could leave Milan amid Premier League interestDPPI, DPPI Media / Alamy / Profimedia

AC Milan midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek could reportedly return to the Premier League amid uncertainty surrounding his future at the Serie A club.

The Englishman has featured regularly under Ruben Amorim, who has shown confidence in his ability to operate effectively within his system.

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However, Tuttomercatoweb reports that Loftus-Cheek’s long-term future remains uncertain, with his current Milan contract due to expire in the summer of 2027.

Initial discussions with the midfielder’s representatives over a new deal were held several weeks ago, but negotiations have since stalled after little progress was made.

Several Premier League clubs are reportedly monitoring the 30-year-old’s situation, raising the possibility of a return to England.

Should Loftus-Cheek establish himself as a key figure under Amorim, Milan may reconsider their position and attempt to reach an agreement that satisfies his wage demands before his contract enters its final stages.

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Premier LeagueRuben Loftus-CheekRuben AmorimAC MilanFootball transfers

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