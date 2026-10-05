Van Dijk says he won't stop amid transfer links: I'm quite emotional, it won't stop at 100

Liverpool and Netherlands defender Virgil van Dijk has spoken on the prospect of retiring from international football.

Van Dijk has officially become the 11th Netherlands player to play at least 100 caps this week as he starred against Serbia in a 2-1 victory.

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The towering defender debuted for the Netherlands in October 2015 and now captains the side after establishing himself as one of the hardest players to beat on the planet.

The Liverpool star became the Netherlands' most-capped captain of all time in November 2025 and after his Serbia appearances this week, he admitted he won't be slowing down anytime soon after what is an incredible achievement.

"A very special evening and a beautiful milestone, which I am proud of. I had a hard time just now in the dressing room, I'm quite emotional. It's something I never dared to dream of; this felt way too far away to even let into my head when I was young. That makes it all the more beautiful. I want to express my thanks to the staff and also the staff members I have worked with in the past. But in the end, I am most grateful for my family, who were also there tonight."

"I have gotten the maximum out of it so far. Unfortunately, I was out for a year with a cruciate ligament injury, otherwise I could have come close to Wesley Sneijder. But I am proud and happy, let's leave it at that.

"For me, it won't stop at 100. I'm not someone who looks too far ahead. You have to take very good care of yourself and do everything to be there every time. I feel good right now, so I just have to keep going. Football is the best thing there is.

"I understand very well that people look at age in our sport. When things go well, they say: 'Oh, how good for your age.' And otherwise, you're an old man. I just have to make sure I perform as well as possible for the team, on and off the pitch."

His comments come after transfer links over the past few weeks, with the 35 year old linked with the likes of Real Madrid, AC Milan and Juventus who are attempting to sign Van Dijk on a free transfer next summer.

Liverpool have reportedly not yet opened talks over another contract extension, potentially opening the doors for a shock exit.