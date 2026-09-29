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Former Chelsea and Arsenal star Olivier Giroud admits "this season is probably my last"

Former Chelsea and Arsenal star Olivier Giroud admits "this season is probably my last"
Former Chelsea and Arsenal star Olivier Giroud admits "this season is probably my last"Matthieu Mirville / Zuma Press / Profimedia

Football icon Olivier Giroud has revealed that he is close to retirement as his career comes to an end.

Giroud, now 39 years old, went from playing in France's lower divisions to winning the Premier League, Champions League, World Cup and becoming France's all-time leading goalscorer.

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After playing in Ligue 2 for a number of years, Giroud joined Montpellier and scored 21 Ligue 1 goals in 2011-12, claiming the Golden Boot.

Fast forward two years later, he signed for Arsenal where he won three FA Cups and became a key part of Arsène Wenger's attack for 6 years before joining London rivals Chelsea, winning the Europa League and Champions League.

After a number of other moves to the likes of AC Milan and Los Angeles, Giroud now finds himself back in Ligue 1 at Lille as he fights for his spot in the side just days before he turns 40 years old.

Speaking this week to reporters, the legendary striker stated that this season may be his last in what may be a final farewell at the French side.

"This season is probably my last, and that's why I enjoy every moment.

"I am at peace with myself and with everything I have achieved in my career, and I feel more comfortable than ever."

The Puskas Award winner and France's second all-time top scorer will be a huge loss to football, and as he prepares to hang up his boots, the veteran will no doubt be celebrated by every club he has graced in his career.

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