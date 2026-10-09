Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Chelsea lineup v Bournemouth: Confirmed team news with Palmer & Joao Pedro set to miss out

Arsenal lineup v Leeds United: Confirmed team news as Arteta balances defensive injuries after international break

Man Utd readying themselves for worst-case scenario if Carrick's poor form continues

Man United v Tottenham lineups: Confirmed team news as struggling Spurs head to Old Trafford

Most read on Flashscore News

Kane admits catching Ronaldo's international goalscoring record isn't unrealistic

'I didn't adjust': Djokovic dumped out of Shanghai at first hurdle by Hurkacz

England coach Tuchel praises side for reaction after World Cup disappointment

Rock solid Mbokazi shows his worth again as Dithejane contributes too

West Ham United vs QPR: Confirmed team news as West Ham seek to go top of the league

West Ham United vs QPR: Confirmed team news as West Ham seek to go top of the league
West Ham United vs QPR: Confirmed team news as West Ham seek to go top of the leagueAction Images via Reuters

West Ham United welcome QPR to the London Stadium on Friday night as the Championship returns.

West Ham have collected 15 points from their opening eight fixtures, winning four, drawing three and losing once as they aim to bounce back up to the Premier League.

Advertisement
Advertisement

QPR know that they can move ahead of their second-placed opponents with a win on Friday night after an excellent start to the season, which sees the side having shipped just seven goals across their eight fixtures.

West Ham United vs QPR team news

West Ham will be without Mohamadou Kante as well as Joel Veltman who suffered a muscle issue before the international break.

QPR are missing Dennis Cirkin whilst Tariq Lamptey, Boy Kemper, Ilias Chair, Karamoko Dembele and Richard Kone will all be assessed.

West Ham United vs QPR kick off time

Both sides meet at the London Stadium for a 20:00 kick off UK time

West Ham United vs QPR predicted line ups

West Ham United: Hermansen, Walker-Peters, Mavropanos, Morato, Kilman, Bowen, Mukasa, Engels, Solomon, Piroe, Castellanos.

QPR: Charles, Adamson, Dunne, Edwards, Clarke-Salter, Vale, Kamara, Madsen, Smyth, Lloyd, Burrell.

Key stats

The Hammers have scored 22 goals in their first eight Championship matches, the highest total in the division.

The Hoops were unbeaten in four away league games, winning two and drawing two.

West Ham are unbeaten in their last six meetings with QPR across all competitions, winning four and drawing two.

Prefer Tribal Football on GoogleSee our stories more often
AddAdd on Google
Mentions
ChampionshipWest HamQueens Park Rangers

Related Articles

West Ham's Mavropanos shine once again on international break with Greece

Michail Antonio reveals he has nightmares over his horror crash: I jump out of my sleep

Swansea reach Championship summit as spitting row mars Millwall-West Ham