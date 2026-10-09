West Ham United vs QPR: Confirmed team news as West Ham seek to go top of the league

West Ham United welcome QPR to the London Stadium on Friday night as the Championship returns.

West Ham have collected 15 points from their opening eight fixtures, winning four, drawing three and losing once as they aim to bounce back up to the Premier League.

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QPR know that they can move ahead of their second-placed opponents with a win on Friday night after an excellent start to the season, which sees the side having shipped just seven goals across their eight fixtures.

West Ham United vs QPR team news

West Ham will be without Mohamadou Kante as well as Joel Veltman who suffered a muscle issue before the international break.

QPR are missing Dennis Cirkin whilst Tariq Lamptey, Boy Kemper, Ilias Chair, Karamoko Dembele and Richard Kone will all be assessed.

West Ham United vs QPR kick off time

Both sides meet at the London Stadium for a 20:00 kick off UK time

West Ham United vs QPR predicted line ups

West Ham United: Hermansen, Walker-Peters, Mavropanos, Morato, Kilman, Bowen, Mukasa, Engels, Solomon, Piroe, Castellanos.

QPR: Charles, Adamson, Dunne, Edwards, Clarke-Salter, Vale, Kamara, Madsen, Smyth, Lloyd, Burrell.

Key stats

The Hammers have scored 22 goals in their first eight Championship matches, the highest total in the division.

The Hoops were unbeaten in four away league games, winning two and drawing two.

West Ham are unbeaten in their last six meetings with QPR across all competitions, winning four and drawing two.