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FC Dallas complete signing of Nigerian winger Daniel Job

FC Dallas complete signing of Nigerian winger Daniel Job
FC Dallas complete signing of Nigerian winger Daniel JobRick Ulreich / Zuma Press / Profimedia

FC Dallas have completed the permanent signing of Nigerian winger Daniel Job from Norwegian club Kongsvinger IL.

The 21-year-old has agreed to a contract running through the 2029 MLS season, with an option for an additional year. 

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Daniel is a promising young winger who has excelled in Norway and generated a lot of interest from clubs across Europe,” Chief Soccer Officer Andre Zanotta told the club’s official website.

“We believe he has a lot of upside and the qualities to continue developing at FC Dallas, and we’re excited to have him here. 

“His speed and ability to attack defenders will give us another dynamic option in the final third and add another element to our attack.”

Job arrives after an impressive spell in Norway, where he recorded eight goals and nine assists in 20 appearances. 

FC Dallas are reportedly paying around $5.2 million for the forward. The transfer is also believed to be the biggest deal involving a player moving from Norway’s lower leagues.

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