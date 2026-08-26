Scottish giants Rangers are reportedly set to sign striker Kevin Kelsy from MLS side Portland Timbers.

The 22-year-old has had a solid 2026 season in MLS, scoring nine goals and providing two assists in his 20 games, 15 of which have been starts.

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According to The Athletic, Rangers have agreed a deal worth £9.5 million, plus add-ons for the Venezuela international.

Kelsy will now travel to Glasgow to sort final details, undergo a medical and complete the move when his visa arrives.

He is set to become Rangers’ second-most expensive transfer in history after the signing of Tore Andre Flo from Chelsea for £12m all the way in 2000.

The deal will also include a sell-on fee for the Portland Timbers.