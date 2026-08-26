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Rangers agree deal to sign Portland Timbers forward Kevin Kelsy

Rangers agree deal to sign Portland Timbers forward Kevin Kelsy
Rangers agree deal to sign Portland Timbers forward Kevin KelsyREUTERS

Scottish giants Rangers are reportedly set to sign striker Kevin Kelsy from MLS side Portland Timbers.

The 22-year-old has had a solid 2026 season in MLS, scoring nine goals and providing two assists in his 20 games, 15 of which have been starts.

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According to The Athletic, Rangers have agreed a deal worth £9.5 million, plus add-ons for the Venezuela international.

Kelsy will now travel to Glasgow to sort final details, undergo a medical and complete the move when his visa arrives.

He is set to become Rangers’ second-most expensive transfer in history after the signing of Tore Andre Flo from Chelsea for £12m all the way in 2000.

The deal will also include a sell-on fee for the Portland Timbers.

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MLSKevin KelsyPortland TimbersPremiershipFootball transfers