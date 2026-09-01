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Colorado Rapids agree shock deal to sign Morgan Whittaker from Middlesbrough

Colorado Rapids agree shock deal to sign Morgan Whittaker from Middlesbrough
Colorado Rapids agree shock deal to sign Morgan Whittaker from MiddlesbroughMark Fletcher, MI News & Sport / Alamy / Profimedia

MLS side Colorado Rapids have reportedly agreed a club record deal to sign Morgan Whittaker from Middlesbrough.

The 25-year-old has been a mainstay for Middlesbrough since joining from Plymouth in January, 2025, scoring 14 goals in his 66 games.

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Last season was when everything really clicked into gear for Whittaker, becoming one of the divisions most reliable attackers with 14 goals and seven assists.

Now, according to The Athletic, Whittaker is on his way to the MLS in one of the most surprising moves of the summer.

Although the fee is currently undisclosed, the reports claims that it’s a club record, surpassing their previous, which was $7 million for Paxten Aaronson.

Whittaker is currently in London undergoing his medical ahead of the move.

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MLSMorgan WhittakerMiddlesbroughColorado RapidsChampionshipFootball transfers

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