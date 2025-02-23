DONE DEAL: Toronto sign Arsenal defender Monlouis

Toronto FC have signed Arsenal defender Zane Monlouis.

Now 21, Monlouis is a former England youth internationa and joins TFC in a permanent transfer.

Toronto chief Jason Hernandez said: "We are very pleased to announce the approach of Zane. He comes from Arsenal, which is one of the best environments in Europe.

"Although he is only 21 years old, he has already gained a great pile of experience with him from English football.

"He'll be really important to us, and we look forward to following his development on the first team."