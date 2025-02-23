Tribal Football
Most Read
Miranda: Barcelona and Las Palmas can be proud of Pedri
Man Utd watching as Marseille set Greenwood price
Pederol: Guardiola wants to leave Man City; renewing was 'involuntary'
Gasperini drops contract shock on Atalanta

DONE DEAL: Toronto sign Arsenal defender Monlouis

Paul Vegas
DONE DEAL: Toronto sign Arsenal defender Monlouis
DONE DEAL: Toronto sign Arsenal defender MonlouisToronto FC
Toronto FC have signed Arsenal defender Zane Monlouis.

Now 21, Monlouis is a former England youth internationa and joins TFC in a permanent transfer.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Toronto chief Jason Hernandez said: "We are very pleased to announce the approach of Zane. He comes from Arsenal, which is one of the best environments in Europe.

"Although he is only 21 years old, he has already gained a great pile of experience with him from English football. 

"He'll be really important to us, and we look forward to following his development on the first team."

Mentions
MLSMonlouis ZaneToronto FCArsenalPremier LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Forsberg urges Spurs winger Werner to make MLS move
Arsenal add Barcelona midfielder De Jong to scouting list
Arsenal watch as Garcia lays out Espanyol exit plan