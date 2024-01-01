Tribal Football
DONE DEAL? Man City swooping for NYCFC teen MacFarlane

Action Plus
Manchester City are closing a deal with MLS partners New York City FC for Christian McFarlane.

The 17 year-old left-back will move to City in January.

The teen has managed to play 13 competitive matches for New York City at senior level.

Along with MacFarlane, City also have an agreement for Philadelphia Union's superkid Cavan Sullivan, 15.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting: "Manchester City will sign 2007 born talented left back Christian McFarlane in January 2025, deal sealed as expected.

"Man City Academy and City Football Group to bring in another huge talent as from US after Cavan Sullivan."

