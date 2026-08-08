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DONE DEAL: Former Barcelona star Sergi Roberto joins MLS side LA Galaxy

DONE DEAL: Former Barcelona star Sergi Roberto joins MLS side LA Galaxy
DONE DEAL: Former Barcelona star Sergi Roberto joins MLS side LA GalaxyBlanco/Pressinphoto / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia

LA Galaxy have confirmed the signing of former Barcelona midfielder Sergi Roberto as a free agent.

The 34-year-old became a free agent after Csc Fabregas’ Como decided against extending his contract earlier in the summer.

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Roberto, most famous for scoring the final goal in Barcelona’s incredible 6-1 Champions League ‘remontada’ spent 14-years with the Catalan side’s first team.

He has now joined MLS side LA Galaxy on a contract until the summer of 2028, with the club having an option for a further 12 months.

"Sergi brings a combination of leadership, technical quality, tactical intelligence, and championship experience that few players have," said Will Kuntz, General Manager, LA Galaxy. 

“He has been a key member of some of the greatest teams of his generation and understands not only what it takes to win, but what it means to be a winning team. 

“Sergi’s character, positional versatility, and leadership will be invaluable, and we are excited to welcome him and his family to the LA Galaxy.”

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