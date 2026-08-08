Roony Bardghji and Casado pulled from Barcelona's preseason squad ahead of exits

Barcelona are continuing their preseason training camp in Italy ahead two matches today against Nottingham Forest and hosts Udinese.

Barcelona are continuing their preseason training camp in Italy ahead two matches today against Nottingham Forest and hosts Udinese.

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Hansi Flick is continuing to put his reduced squad through their paces ahead of the 2026/27 LaLiga campaign.

Flick's Spain contingent remain on holiday for a few more days, following their 2026 FIFA World Cup title win last month, and the Catalan giants are preparing for several squad exits.

Ronald Araujo is absent from the camp as he closes in on a season-long loan to Liverpool and Roony Bardghji and Marc Casado have also been omitted.

Casado is on course to join Al Hilal on a permanent transfer, and following the summer arrivals of Anthony Gordon and Karim Adeyemi, Roony is set to join an unnamed Serie A team on loan.

Jofre Torrents completes the list of absentees, as he prepares to join Ajax, with Flick confirming more arrivals are unlikely this month.