Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Alan Smith rules out Chelsea and Man Utd from title race: It's between Arsenal and...

Carrick urges Man Utd fans to stay positive after Milan loss

Rafael Leao rips into false rumours surrounding Ruben Amorim: Because you lying!

Alonso emotional after first Chelsea game at Stamford Bridge

Most read on Flashscore News

The new Flashscore Rating: Fair, transparent and smarter than ever in more than 250 leagues

Fernandez booed as Chelsea overcome Real Sociedad in friendly, Joao Pedro bags brace

Transfer News LIVE: Aston Villa closing in on Suzuki as Juventus push for Martinez

Troy Parrott deal called off between West Ham and AZ, Hammers pivot to Piroe

Roony Bardghji and Casado pulled from Barcelona's preseason squad ahead of exits

Barcelona midfielder Marc Casado.
Barcelona midfielder Marc Casado.Action Images via Reuters

Barcelona are continuing their preseason training camp in Italy ahead two matches today against Nottingham Forest and hosts Udinese.

Barcelona are continuing their preseason training camp in Italy ahead two matches today against Nottingham Forest and hosts Udinese.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Hansi Flick is continuing to put his reduced squad through their paces ahead of the 2026/27 LaLiga campaign.

Flick's Spain contingent remain on holiday for a few more days, following their 2026 FIFA World Cup title win last month, and the Catalan giants are preparing for several squad exits.

Ronald Araujo is absent from the camp as he closes in on a season-long loan to Liverpool and Roony Bardghji and Marc Casado have also been omitted.

Casado is on course to join Al Hilal on a permanent transfer, and following the summer arrivals of Anthony Gordon and Karim Adeyemi, Roony is set to join an unnamed Serie A team on loan.

Jofre Torrents completes the list of absentees, as he prepares to join Ajax, with Flick confirming more arrivals are unlikely this month.

Mentions
LaLigaMarc CasadoRoony BardghjiBarcelonaFootball transfers

Related Articles

Ferran Torres makes Barcelona exit decision as PSG offer lands

Diego Simeone points to 'Griezmann precedent' as Atletico confirm Alvarez sale stance

Liverpool agree shock loan deal for Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo