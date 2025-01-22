Tribal Football
DONE DEAL: Celta Vigo sell Bamba to Chicago Fire

Celta Vigo have sold Jonathan Bamba to Chicago Fire.

The striker moves to MLS club Chicago Fire for a fee of €2m.

Bamba said:  "The direction the team is taking, both on and off the field, is very exciting and I hope to contribute to its future successes.

"I am ready for this new challenge and I can't wait to work with my new coaches and teammates with the aim of achieving great things together."

Celta youngster Luca de la Torre has also moved to MLS on-loan to San Diego FC.

And last week, Argentine striker Tadeo Allende joined on loan Inter Miami. All three transfers had the approval of Celta coach Claudio Giráldez.

 

