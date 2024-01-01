DONE DEAL: Atalanta sell Miranchuk to Atlanta

Atalanta have announced the sale of Aleksey Miranchuk to Atlanta United.

Miranchuk moves to the MLS club for a fee of €12m.

Atalanta announced today: "Atalanta BC announces that it has definitively transferred to Atlanta United FC the right to the sporting performances of the footballer Aleksey Miranchuk, a 28-year-old Russian attacking midfielder who scored a total of 98 in the Nerazzurri shirt. appearances in all competitions in his three - non-consecutive - seasons of militancy.

"The Percassi family, the Pagliuca family and the entire Club farewell Aleksey affectionately, wishing him the best satisfaction for the continuation of his sporting career."