Tribal Football
Most Read
Greenwood matches Drogba's Olympique Marseille record
Bellingham sends message to Real Madrid fans: I gave my all, but...
'I just worry' - Man United legend reveals concerns over Matheus Cunha transfer
Real Madrid midfielder Tchouameni blasts celebrating Barcelona players

DC United make contact with Pogba

Paul Vegas
DC United make contact with Pogba
DC United make contact with PogbaTribalfootball
DC United are making a move for Paul Pogba.

The former Juventus and Manchester United midfielder is free to play again after serving an 18-month doping ban.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Pogba is a free agent after being released from his contract at Juve by mutual consent earlier this year.

The Washington Post says contact has been established between Pogba's camp and DC United after moving to MLS in midseason this summer.

For their part, DC United refused to deny the reports yesterday.

On social media, also yesterday, Pogba teased: "Just a quick message. Nothing to show you, really. Just someone who is still hungry to come back. I trained alone, but I never gave up and I always chased my dream and what I want to achieve.

"A message to you guys: if you don't have what you want now, keep trying until you do. It could happen tomorrow, in a year, in two years. What's meant to happen will happen. See you very soon."

Mentions
MLSPogba PaulDC UnitedJuventusManchester UnitedFootball Transfers
Related Articles
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Cunha receives Man Utd offer; Al-Hilal want Nunez CWC deal; Bayern target Mateta
Pogba sends emotional return update: It might be tomorrow, it might be in one year
Man Utd chiefs make key Hojlund transfer call