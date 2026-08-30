Abdoulaye Kante leaves Middlesbrough for Al-Ettifaq

The 21-year-old Ivorian joined Boro last summer from French club Troyes and made six appearances during his time at the Riverside Stadium.
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Kante started Middlesbrough’s opening game of the 2026-27 season against Lincoln City but will now continue his career in the Saudi Pro League.
The midfielder spent the second half of last season on loan at French side Saint-Etienne before securing a permanent switch to Al-Ettifaq.
Middlesbrough thanked Kante for his efforts during his time with the club and wished him well for the next stage of his career in Saudi Arabia.