Abdoulaye Kante leaves Middlesbrough for Al-Ettifaq

Middlesbrough midfielder Abdoulaye Kante has completed a permanent move to Saudi Arabian club Al-Ettifaq, bringing his one-year spell at the Championship side to an end.

The 21-year-old Ivorian joined Boro last summer from French club Troyes and made six appearances during his time at the Riverside Stadium.

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Kante started Middlesbrough’s opening game of the 2026-27 season against Lincoln City but will now continue his career in the Saudi Pro League.

The midfielder spent the second half of last season on loan at French side Saint-Etienne before securing a permanent switch to Al-Ettifaq.

Middlesbrough thanked Kante for his efforts during his time with the club and wished him well for the next stage of his career in Saudi Arabia.