West Brom announce the signing of Man Utd youngster Collyer: I have unfinished business...

Toby Collyer has joined West Brom for an undisclosed fee from Manchester United as he hopes to prove himself.

Hull City and Middlesbrough made offers to United for the 22-year-old who dodged both sides to complete a switch to Albion this week.

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United’s acquisitions of Andrey Santos, Youri Tielemans and Carlos Baleba alongside the likes of Kobbie Mainoo, Bruno Fernandes and Mason Mount already being in the side have made it impossible for Collyer to step up.

Collyer joins West Brom on a four-year contract and revealed that he is determined to prove himself with the Championship side who sit 6th in the table.

“There were a few reasons why I was so keen to return. The size of the club is one of them. I also really enjoyed my time here on loan in the first half of last season. Another reason was the manager, James Morrison. He was really keen to have me back and that’s all you want in football – a manager who wants you and wants to see you do well.

“As I say, I really enjoyed every second of my loan spell here last season even though I didn’t reach the levels that I wanted to reach. That’s another reason why I wanted to come back here, to show everyone what I’m about and prove to everyone how much of a great player I am.

“Being out on loan makes you grow up. Even though I didn’t have the best loan spells last season, I felt like I grew up and became much more of a man. I felt as though now was the right time to move on and really kick on with my career and I’m glad that I’ll get the chance to do that here.”

He went on to say: “I really want to play as many minutes as possible and help the team have a really successful season. There’s definitely a case of unfinished business and I want to show everyone my ability.”

United signed Collyer from Brighton’s academy in 2022 and he made his debut in the 2024 Community Shield. However, he has since spent time on loan with Hull City and West Brom. The Red Devils sell the 22 year old as he entered the final year of his contract and clubs will monitor his progress as he grows as a player.