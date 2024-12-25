Tribal Football
Charlotte FC teen Berchimas impressing in extended Man Utd trials

Paul Vegas
Charlotte FC teen Berchimas impressing in extended Man Utd trials
Charlotte FC teen Nimfasha Berchimas is continuing his extended trial with Manchester United.

Berchimas has been training with United U18s for much of December.

The Charlotte prospect, 16, has already made his senior MLS debut and is considered one of the most promising forwards in the United States.

The Daily Mail says he featured in a friendly organised by United last week and struck in the trial game while wearing the No7 shirt.

United will need to make a quick decision on Berchimas, who is fielding interest from across Europe.

 

