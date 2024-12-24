Tribal Football
Man Utd face deadline to trigger Carreras buy-back option

Manchester United face a deadline if they're to trigger the buy-back clause in Alvaro Carreras' Benfica contract.

United sold the Spain U21 international to Benfica last year for an initial  €6m fee rising to  €9m in bonuses.

The Manchester Evening News says United included a buy-back clause in the arrangement, which will remain available until the summer of 2026.

United boss Ruben Amorim has concerns about his options at left- wing-back and is said to be a fan of Carreras after seeing him up close while Sporting CP coach.

As such, it's been mooted United could seek to re-sign Carreras during next month's market to solve a major issue, with the fitness of Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia's still in doubt.

It's been suggested United can buy back Carreras for a fee in the region of €20m.

