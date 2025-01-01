Atletico Madrid inform Griezmann of future decision

Tribal Football
Atletico Madrid have informed Antoine Griezmann he can decide his own future.

Griezmann is expected to make a decision in March over whether he will leave or fulfil the final year of his current contract to 2026. The Frenchman also turns 34 in March.

Atletico are happy for Griezmann to stay, but will also understand if he chooses to leave at season's end.

A move to MLS is likely for the forward, with Atletico set to be his final club in Europe.

Griezmann has scored 11 goals in 25 appearances for Atletico this season.

