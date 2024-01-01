Tribal Football
Henry and Grella get into heated MLS debate
Arsenal legend Thierry Henry and former US star Mike Grella got into a debate on Tuesday on CBS Sports.

The two were part of the coverage team for Liverpool’s Champions League game against AC Milan.

When speaking about the current standard of Major League Soccer, Henry went straight for the jugular.

“I played in the MLS, I thought the American-based players in the MLS were better than the American players now in the MLS,” Henry said, before adding “answer that one” to Grella.

Grella had his own comeback, stating with a grin on his face: “I know you played in MLS, I replaced you!”

Henry fired back: “Don't go there! You didn't replace me. You won't win that argument.”

