Alvarez: What Atletico Madrid players think of Griezmann...

Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez admits the players want Antoine Griezmann to stay.

The French veteran still has 18 months to run on his deal, but has been linked with a MLS move this summer.

Alvarez told Mundo Deportivo: "We all know how much class Antoine has. We know how much he has given to the club and to football, it is a pleasure to play with him."

And the Argentine hopes that Griezmann will remain with Atleti.

"He gives us a lot and he makes us all better. We hope he stays with us and continues to contribute," Alvarez added.

 

