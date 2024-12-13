Atletico Madrid to sell Vermeeren to RB Leipzig this weekend

Atletico Madrid are set to sell Arthur Vermeeren to RB Leipzig this weekend.

Currently on-loan with the Bundesliga outfit, Vermeeren's deal will become permanent once he makes 20 appearances.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Belgian is on 19 and is set to feature against Eintracht Frankfurt this weekend.

Vermeeren's sale will bring €23m into Atletico's coffers ahead of the January market in a fortnight's time.

Atletico paid €25m to Antwerp almost a year ago for the midfielder.

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play