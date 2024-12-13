Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Atletico Madrid to sell Vermeeren to RB Leipzig this weekend
Atletico Madrid are set to sell Arthur Vermeeren to RB Leipzig this weekend.

Currently on-loan with the Bundesliga outfit, Vermeeren's deal will become permanent once he makes 20 appearances.

The Belgian is on 19 and is set to feature against Eintracht Frankfurt this weekend.

Vermeeren's sale will bring €23m into Atletico's coffers ahead of the January market in a fortnight's time.

Atletico paid €25m to Antwerp almost a year ago for the midfielder.

 

