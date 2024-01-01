Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Real Madrid signing Mbappe delighted for Ethan over Lille move

Real Madrid signing Mbappe delighted for Ethan over Lille move
Real Madrid signing Mbappe delighted for Ethan over Lille move
Real Madrid signing Mbappe delighted for Ethan over Lille moveAction Plus
Real Madrid signing Kylian Mbappe is happy for younger brother Ethan Mbappe after his move to Lille.

Like Kylian, midfielder Ethan has left PSG this summer as a free agent and now has signed with Lille to 2027.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Kylian said: "Congratulations on your first professional contract.

"It's the beginning of a great adventure in a great club, best wishes to you and your team. I am and will always be your number one supporter. The hardest part has just begun but you will get there.

"I'm looking at the Madrid-Lille flights..."

Mentions
LaLigaMbappe KylianMbappe EthanLilleReal MadridPSGLigue 1
Related Articles
Ethan Mbappe announces PSG departure
Ethan Mbappe set to sign for Lille on free transfer
Real Madrid get clear run at Lille defender Yoro