Real Madrid signing Mbappe delighted for Ethan over Lille move

Real Madrid signing Kylian Mbappe is happy for younger brother Ethan Mbappe after his move to Lille.
Like Kylian, midfielder Ethan has left PSG this summer as a free agent and now has signed with Lille to 2027.
Kylian said: "Congratulations on your first professional contract.
"It's the beginning of a great adventure in a great club, best wishes to you and your team. I am and will always be your number one supporter. The hardest part has just begun but you will get there.
"I'm looking at the Madrid-Lille flights..."