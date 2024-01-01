M'Vila: Mbappe personally recruited me for Caen

Former Inter Milan and Sunderland midfielder Yann M'Vila admits Kylian Mbappe personally recruited him for Ligue 2 Caen over the summer.

Real Madrid striker Mbappe purchased Caen earlier this year.

And M'Vila, who also played for Olympiakos and Rubin Kazan, recalled to Ouest France: "This call came four days before my signature, he was in the company of his mother, Fayza Lamari.

"He told me about the project, what he expected from me. The next day I saw his mother and we reached an agreement.

"Kylian knows me very well, I know him very well too. His mother will know me even more in the future. They know that I am a reliable player, that they can count on me to give my best."