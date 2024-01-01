Kakuta: I should still be with Chelsea

Former Chelsea wonderkid Gael Kakuta admits that he may have stayed at the club for his whole career.

The youngster was at Stamford Bridge for six years but had a tough time in England.

Kakuta, who was once a highly rated teenager, is now 32 and playing for Amiens in Ligue 2.

“I think I'd still be at Chelsea today if things turned out like they were supposed to,” Kakuta told SPORTbible.

“In fact, I'd have finished my career there.”

“I remember after my first training session with the first-team, (Carlo) Ancelotti looked at me and just winked,” Kakuta added.

“I could tell my teammates were impressed by their facial expressions.

“At the time, I was thinking, 'Okay, now this is serious'.

“Before that, I was just enjoying it. It's not that I wasn't taking it seriously but people were putting too much pressure on the guys. There were lots of talented players who would come into first-team training and get very nervous. I wasn't like that at all.”