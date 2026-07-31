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Dunkerque sign World Cup winner Steven Nzonzi

Dunkerque sign World Cup winner Steven Nzonzi
Dunkerque sign World Cup winner Steven NzonziNews Images/NurPhoto / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia

USL Dunkerque have officially announced the signing of Steven Nzonzi, with the experienced midfielder returning to Ligue 2 after leaving Stoke City earlier this month.

The 37-year-old is set to bring a wealth of experience to Dunkerque after making 31 appearances for Stoke during the 2025-26 campaign, including 17 starts and one goal. 

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The 2018 World Cup winner previously played in Ligue 2 with Amiens during the 2008-09 season.

Nzonzi will join the 11th professional club of his career and return to France, where he also represented Rennes between 2020 and 2021. Born in Colombes, he has earned 20 caps for the France national team.

Dunkerque finished fourth in Ligue 2 two years ago and will hope Nzonzi’s experience can help them mount another promotion challenge.

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Football transfersLigue 2Steven N'ZonziDunkerqueStoke City

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