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Le Havre set to sign former Bordeaux striker Josh Maja

Le Havre set to sign former Bordeaux striker Josh Maja
Le Havre set to sign former Bordeaux striker Josh MajaAidan Hunter / Actionplus / Profimedia

Le Havre are closing in on the signing of free-agent striker Josh Maja, as the Ligue 1 side look to strengthen their attack ahead of the new season.

According to L’Equipe, the 27-year-old Nigeria international is set to join Le Havre on a two-year contract, with an option for a third. 

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Maja became a free agent after leaving his EFL Championship club following the expiry of his three-year deal. 

He previously enjoyed two spells with Bordeaux between 2019 and 2023, scoring 16 goals during their 2022-23 Ligue 2 campaign.

Maja is expected to add valuable experience to Le Havre’s squad as they target another season in Ligue 1.

 The club were seeking a new centre-forward after Issa Soumaré departed for Rennes on a free transfer.

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Ligue 1Josh MajaLe HavreBordeauxFootball transfers

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