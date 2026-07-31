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‘It’s an honour’: PSV captain Mauro Junior confirms he’ll stay

Mauro Junior during Friday's press conference for the Johan Cruyff Shield
Mauro Junior during Friday's press conference for the Johan Cruyff ShieldČTK / imago sportfotodienst / IMAGO

PSV captain Mauro Junior has confirmed that he'll stay at PSV this season, despite several clubs having been linked to him.

Mauro Junior confirmed his decision during Friday's press conference ahead of Sunday's Johan Cruyff Shield, in which Eredivisie champions PSV will face KNVB Beker winners AZ in the traditional season opener.

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"I'm going to stay. I've already decided that with the club," Mauro said. "It's an honour to be playing for this club.

The Brazilian defender and midfielder has been the subject of nagging transfer rumours, with Leeds United, Fenerbahce, FC Porto, and several South American clubs reportedly after the 27-year-old, who has a release clause in his contract.

Despite the interest, PSV named Mauro Junior captain for the 2026/27 season. Club captain Jerdy Schouten is recovering from a torn ACL he suffered in early April, which likely rules him out until 2027. Being given the captain's armband made a difference in Mauro's situation.

"I had some other options," Mauro Junior confirmed. "But to be captain this season makes a difference. That's also why I decided to be the captain. I told everyone that I'm really happy here; I have the feeling that we can achieve special things again this season."

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