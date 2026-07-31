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Giovanni Reyna eyes Strasbourg move after Gladbach spell

Giovanni Reyna eyes Strasbourg move after Gladbach spell
Giovanni Reyna eyes Strasbourg move after Gladbach spellALEX GRIMM / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP / Profimedia

Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Giovanni Reyna could be on the move this summer, with the United States international reportedly attracting interest from France.

According to The Athletic, the 23-year-old is in talks over a potential transfer to RC Strasbourg Alsace

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Reyna joined Gladbach from Borussia Dortmund last summer for €4 million, but his first season was disrupted by recurring fitness problems. 

He made 20 appearances across the campaign, starting five times, and scored once, failing to reach 500 Bundesliga minutes.

Despite his limited club involvement, Reyna was selected by Mauricio Pochettino for the World Cup and featured in all five of the USMNT’s matches, scoring in their 4-1 win over Paraguay.

Under contract until 2028, the Sunderland-born midfielder could now leave Germany for France and join the BlueCo group, owners of Chelsea.

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Football transfersBundesligaGiovanni ReynaStrasbourgBergisch GladbachB. Monchengladbach

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