Dunkerque reach agreement with Senegal striker Niang

USL Dunkerque are closing in on the signing of Senegal international M’Baye Niang, with the Ligue 2 club reportedly reaching a verbal agreement with the experienced striker.

According to L’Equipe, the 31-year-old has agreed in principle to a one-year contract with an option for an additional season.

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Niang has been a free agent since leaving Turkish side Genclerbirligi SK, where he registered six goals and two assists in 27 appearances last season.

The striker is reportedly open to returning to France, having developed at SM Caen before featuring for Montpellier, Rennes, Bordeaux and Auxerre. He has made more than 160 Ligue 1 appearances and scored around 40 goals.

A Senegal international with 23 caps and four goals, Niang also has experience with AC Milan, Watford and Torino.

Dunkerque could complete another notable deal after signing former France midfielder Steven Nzonzi.