Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Liverpool lineup v Atletico Madrid: Confirmed team news as Isak and Barcola seek to start

Maresca: Fatherhood has made Haaland a complete person

Mohamed Salah admits 'tricky situation' over possible Liverpool reunion

Carrick gives injury updates on Rashford, Baleba, Amad and De Ligt ahead of Sabah clash

Most read on Flashscore News

Flashscore sources: Liverpool face goalkeeper decision over Alisson and Mamardashvili

Everything you need to know about the 26/27 Champions League: Dates, draws & more

Alcaraz & Shelton meet in blockbuster quarter-final as Sabalenka seeks US Open semis

Betway Premiership club sacks coach and will review performance of players

Dunkerque reach agreement with Senegal striker Niang

Dunkerque reach agreement with Senegal striker Niang
Dunkerque reach agreement with Senegal striker Niang AA/ABACA / Abaca Press / Profimedia

USL Dunkerque are closing in on the signing of Senegal international M’Baye Niang, with the Ligue 2 club reportedly reaching a verbal agreement with the experienced striker.

According to L’Equipe, the 31-year-old has agreed in principle to a one-year contract with an option for an additional season. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Niang has been a free agent since leaving Turkish side Genclerbirligi SK, where he registered six goals and two assists in 27 appearances last season.

The striker is reportedly open to returning to France, having developed at SM Caen before featuring for Montpellier, Rennes, Bordeaux and Auxerre. He has made more than 160 Ligue 1 appearances and scored around 40 goals.

A Senegal international with 23 caps and four goals, Niang also has experience with AC Milan, Watford and Torino. 

Dunkerque could complete another notable deal after signing former France midfielder Steven Nzonzi.

Mentions
Football transfersLigue 2M'Baye Lamine NiangDunkerqueGenclerbirligi

Related Articles

Done Deal: Sheffield United sign Jordan Ayew on one-year deal

Lewis Hall set to pen new Newcastle deal despite January interest from Manchester United

Richarlison has huge choice to make as Brazil and Russia remain only viable options