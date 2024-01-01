DONE DEAL: West Ham sign Kanté from Paris FC

Tribal Football
West Ham United have announced the signing of promising French midfielder Mohamadou Kanté from Ligue 2 club Paris FC.

Kanté has been a regular in Paris FC’s U19s side and for the club’s B team in recent seasons and has caught the eye of the Hammers as well as a number of clubs. 

He joins West Ham on a five-year contract but will return to Paris FC on loan for the 2024/25 season to help the side push for promotion. 

West Ham have been one of the busiest clubs in the transfer market this summer, having already brought in eight signings for new head coach Julen Lopetegui

West Ham travel to Crystal Palace on Saturday, having lost their first game of the season to Aston Villa

