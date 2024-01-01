CONFIRMED: Real Madrid star Mbappe takes majority stake in Caen

France and Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe's company Interconnected Ventures have acquired Caen.

The attacker has become one of the first currently playing footballers to own a team.

Mbappe has secured a majority stake in the Ligue 2 side through his company’s investment arm Coalition Capital.

"As the lead investor in this project, we are very excited to continue the development of Stade Malherbe Caen, alongside PAC Invest," Ziad Mahmoud, CEO of the Mbappe-founded company, said in a statement.

"Our shared vision with the club of sporting excellence and community engagement is at the heart of our approach.

"We are determined to create an environment where young talents can flourish and where the club can defend its identity with strength and ambition.”

Per the BBC, Mbappe has invested £12.6 million of his own money in this venture.