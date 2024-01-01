Tribal Football
Most Read
PSG offer Man Utd three players for Sancho exchange
West Ham close to signing Man Utd defender
Arsenal reach agreement with Real Sociedad midfielder Merino
Man Utd talent attracting interest from two HUGE Scottish sides

CONFIRMED: Real Madrid star Mbappe takes majority stake in Caen

CONFIRMED: Real Madrid star Mbappe takes majority stake in Caen
CONFIRMED: Real Madrid star Mbappe takes majority stake in Caen
CONFIRMED: Real Madrid star Mbappe takes majority stake in CaenAction Plus
France and Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe's company Interconnected Ventures have acquired Caen.

The attacker has become one of the first currently playing footballers to own a team.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Mbappe has secured a majority stake in the Ligue 2 side through his company’s investment arm Coalition Capital.

"As the lead investor in this project, we are very excited to continue the development of Stade Malherbe Caen, alongside PAC Invest," Ziad Mahmoud, CEO of the Mbappe-founded company, said in a statement.

"Our shared vision with the club of sporting excellence and community engagement is at the heart of our approach.

"We are determined to create an environment where young talents can flourish and where the club can defend its identity with strength and ambition.”

Per the BBC, Mbappe has invested £12.6 million of his own money in this venture.

Mentions
Ligue 2Mbappe KylianCaenReal Madrid
Related Articles
Caen to confirm Real Madrid star Mbappe as shareholder
Real Madrid signing Mbappe eyeing SM Caen takeover
Real Madrid coach Ancelotti admits Mbappe role yet to be defined