Boakye proves decisive as Saint-Etienne extend Ligue 2 lead

Augustine Boakye has six goals in 10 league games this season.

Augustine Boakye scored a dramatic 90th-minute winner as Saint-Etienne beat Nantes to move six points clear at the top of Ligue 2.

The Ghanaian midfielder headed home a cross from Mahmoud Jaber in the closing stages to secure all three points for Saint-Etienne in Saturday’s encounter.

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The goal was Boakye’s sixth in the league this season, marking his best scoring return in Ligue 2 since joining the French club in 2024.

Saint-Etienne had to work hard for the victory, with Nantes defending resolutely and limiting the space available for their opponents to exploit. However, Boakye’s late intervention proved decisive as the hosts found a way through in the final minute of regulation time.

Speaking after the game, Boakye said securing the victory was the most important thing, while acknowledging the challenge posed by Nantes.

"The most important thing is to win, and we won. Nantes are a good team, but we found a way to win," he said.

Augustine Boakye is averaging almost a goal or assist a game this season Flashscore

The Ghanaian also praised Nantes’ defensive organisation, explaining how they worked to prevent Saint-Etienne from playing passes into space behind the backline.

"They defended really well. They defended the spaces and against the passes into space behind the defence, so I think they defended well," he added.

Boakye, who has established himself as an important attacking option for Saint-Etienne, also expressed his desire to continue improving his goalscoring output this season.

"I hope to score more goals this season," he said.

The victory strengthens Saint-Etienne's position at the summit of Ligue 2 as they continue their push for promotion, with Boakye’s late winner providing a crucial breakthrough in their title challenge.