Gattuso inspires Lazio to another impressive Parma win

Lazio moved three points clear at the Serie A summit after a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Parma, extending their dominant head-to-head record in the Italian top flight to just one defeat in the last 17 meetings (W12, D4).

Having become Lazio’s first manager to win six of his opening seven Serie A matches (D1), Gennaro Gattuso would’ve been confident of extending that record against a struggling Parma.

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It was Alberto Gilardino’s men, however, who made a confident start in Rome, with David Romero seeing a low strike thwarted by Christos Mandas, shortly before Mariano Troilo headed wastefully wide from close range.

The hosts grew into the contest after those early scares, as Davide Frattesi had a strong penalty appeal turned down before Gustav Isaksen planted a header agonisingly against the bar from eight yards.

Yet to concede a league goal before half-time this season, Lazio were grateful for another reprieve shortly before the half-hour mark, as Enrico Delprato fired wide from a promising position in the box.

Parma’s profligacy in front of goal was nearly punished in the 41st minute when Tijjani Noslin’s superb pass was converted by Isaksen, only for VAR to disallow the Dane’s goal for offside.

The Biancocelesti continued to probe for a breakthrough before the interval, but Edoardo Corvi stood firm in the visitors’ goal, denying Kenneth Taylor’s powerful strike from the edge of the box.

Lazio carried their momentum into the early stages of the second period, and Gattuso’s men broke the deadlock in the 50th minute, as Taylor picked up a loose ball 25 yards from goal and swept a brilliant finish into the bottom corner for his first goal of the season.

That eased any nerves amongst the home support, with Frattesi and Mattia Zaccagni both going close to a quickfire second for the Biancocelesti.

Nevertheless, Lazio didn’t have to wait long to double their advantage, through Nuno Tavares’ dangerous delivery into the box, which was diverted into his own net by an unfortunate Diego Carlos.

Armed with a two-goal cushion, the hosts looked to control the final 20 minutes, as Gattuso rotated several of his key players.

Substitute Fisayo Dele-Bashiru curled a wayward effort over the bar before Frattesi spurned another glorious chance from Manuel Lazzari’s cross.

Parma set up a fascinating final few minutes when Simone Lontani’s cross looped into the far corner beyond Mandas, but Lazio held firm to secure a fourth league win in five matches on home soil, moving three points clear at the top of Serie A ahead of Inter’s clash with Fiorentina on Sunday.

As for Parma, Gilardino’s men fall to a sixth successive top-flight defeat on the road for just the fourth time in their history.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Kenneth Taylor (Lazio)

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