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Le Bris challenges Sunderland to end slump against Leeds

Le Bris challenges Sunderland to end slump against Leeds
Le Bris challenges Sunderland to end slump against LeedsSOPA Images, SOPA Images Limited / Alamy / Profimedia

Sunderland manager Regis Le Bris has urged his players to demonstrate resilience ahead of Sunday's Premier League encounter with Leeds United.

Following a difficult run of results, the Frenchman believes recent setbacks can serve as valuable lessons for his squad. 

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With the Black Cats eager to rediscover their winning form, he stressed the importance of focusing on their performances and delivering a strong response before their home supporters.

“It is important to stay resilient and show the character of the team,” Le Bris told the media. 

“We have not liked the feeling recently, but it is a good experience and it can be the driver to get better. The challenge will raise our level.

“We have been through difficult situations before. The last five games in the Championship, for example, and we came out the other side.”

“It is about reacting well and staying consistent,” he added.

“We have to stay connected with the scenario and the events. Overall, it is important for me to keep the consistency and lead the group.

“It is not about the opponent; it is about us and the choices we are making. The reality is that you can have a poor run. We are in this situation, but we will be stronger for it.”

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