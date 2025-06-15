Zidane admits being fan of Man City signing Cherki

Tribal Football
Zidane admits being fan of Man City signing CherkiManchester City/X.com
New Manchester City signing Rayan Cherki can count Zinedine Zidane as among his fans.

Cherki left Lyon for City last week.

His style was unanimously acclaimed in France, as he was voted Ligue 1's best dribbler this past season, a new award from the LFP.

Speaking to Téléfoot, Zidane was asked about the art of dribbling and he believes Cherki deserved this new trophy.

"It's good that he won, because he had a great season and he deserves it," the former Real Madrid coach said.

With eight goals and 11 assists in Ligue 1, Cherki also finished as Ligue 1's top passer.

