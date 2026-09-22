Zakaria’s adductor injury revealed after Switzerland withdrawal

The nature of Denis Zakaria’s injury has been revealed after the AS Monaco captain withdrew from the Switzerland squad for the international break.

The 29-year-old midfielder was substituted in the 76th minute of the Ligue 1 side’s 2-1 victory over RC Lens on Friday, with academy product Pape Cabral replacing him.

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Zakaria played down the issue after the match, confirming that a physical problem had forced his early withdrawal but insisting: “But it’s okay.”

However, L’Equipe reports that the former Juventus and Chelsea midfielder had been experiencing adductor pain several days before the Lens clash, with the match aggravating the injury.

Zakaria will remain at Monaco’s training base in La Turbie during the international break as he focuses on his recovery.

The midfielder will hope to regain full fitness in time for Monaco’s Ligue 1 meeting with Toulouse FC on October 10.