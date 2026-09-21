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Zakaria withdraws from Switzerland squad after Monaco injury

Zakaria withdraws from Switzerland squad after Monaco injury
Zakaria withdraws from Switzerland squad after Monaco injuryNicolas/ABACA / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia

AS Monaco captain Denis Zakaria has withdrawn from the Switzerland squad for the international break after suffering an injury during Friday’s 1-0 win over RC Lens.

The 29-year-old midfielder was substituted in the 76th minute and replaced by academy graduate Pape Cabral.

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 Zakaria played down the issue after the match, telling reporters that he was feeling fine despite being withdrawn because of a physical problem.

However, the midfielder has now been ruled out of Switzerland’s upcoming fixtures and will remain at Monaco’s La Turbie training centre during the international break.

The nature of Zakaria’s injury has not been disclosed, leaving uncertainty over his availability for Monaco’s Ligue 1 meeting with Toulouse on October 10.

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Ligue 1Denis ZakariaMonacoLensUEFA Nations LeagueSwitzerland

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