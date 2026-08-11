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West Brom sign Strasbourg midfielder Rabby Nzingoula

West Brom sign Strasbourg midfielder Rabby Nzingoula
West Brom sign Strasbourg midfielder Rabby NzingoulaČTK / imago sportfotodienst / Sebastian Bach

West Bromwich Albion have signed 20-year-old midfielder Rabby Nzingoula from Ligue 1 side Strasbourg for an undisclosed fee, subject to international clearance.

The France youth international has agreed to a three-year contract and becomes the Baggies’ seventh summer signing.

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Born in Lille, Nzingoula made his Strasbourg first-team debut in February 2024 before gaining regular senior experience on loan at Montpellier during the 2024/25 season. 

He later returned to Strasbourg and featured in both Ligue 1 and the Europa Conference League, before joining German second-tier club Nuremberg on loan for the second half of last season.

“I’m really excited to get playing,” Nzingoula told WBA TV. 

“From the games I have seen, it’s clear to see it’s a very good, physical and demanding division.

“It’s a really good league and a really tough one too. It has a lot of high intensity, and I think that fits perfectly with my style of play.

“There are a lot of players with talent here at the club and the head coach has so much playing experience. I know that he played over 300 games here and I know he was a very good midfielder, so I really believe he can help me and develop me into a much better player.

“I’m really excited to test myself in England and to play in the Championship.”

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Football transfersLigue 1Rabby NzingoulaStrasbourgWest BromChampionship

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