West Brom sign Strasbourg midfielder Rabby Nzingoula

West Bromwich Albion have signed 20-year-old midfielder Rabby Nzingoula from Ligue 1 side Strasbourg for an undisclosed fee, subject to international clearance.

The France youth international has agreed to a three-year contract and becomes the Baggies’ seventh summer signing.

Advertisement Advertisement

Born in Lille, Nzingoula made his Strasbourg first-team debut in February 2024 before gaining regular senior experience on loan at Montpellier during the 2024/25 season.

He later returned to Strasbourg and featured in both Ligue 1 and the Europa Conference League, before joining German second-tier club Nuremberg on loan for the second half of last season.

“I’m really excited to get playing,” Nzingoula told WBA TV.

“From the games I have seen, it’s clear to see it’s a very good, physical and demanding division.

“It’s a really good league and a really tough one too. It has a lot of high intensity, and I think that fits perfectly with my style of play.

“There are a lot of players with talent here at the club and the head coach has so much playing experience. I know that he played over 300 games here and I know he was a very good midfielder, so I really believe he can help me and develop me into a much better player.

“I’m really excited to test myself in England and to play in the Championship.”