Strasbourg midfielder Santos: Am I ready for Chelsea...?
Strasbourg midfielder Andrey Santos says he feels ready to return to parent club Chelsea next season.

Santos is currently on-loan with Strasbourg this term, where he has been outstanding under coach Liam Rosenior.

He said, "Am I ready for Chelsea? Yes, but the two clubs and my agent will discuss it at the end of the season."

The young Brazilian, however, stressed that his priority at the moment is Strasbourg, with seven games left in Ligue 1.

The team's primary objective is to achieve the best possible position in the standings.

"For the moment, the focus is on Strasbourg, with seven games left. Our objective is to finish as high as possible," he added.

