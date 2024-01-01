Strasbourg coach Rosenior delighted with Chelsea loanee Santos

Chelsea loanee Andrey Santos put on a stellar performance in the midfield for Strasbourg.

He contributed significantly to Strasbourg's impressive victory against Marseille in Ligue 1. Throughout the entire match, Santos maintained a remarkable 93% pass completion rate.

He also executed seven key passes into the attacking zone and succeeded in all four long-ball attempts.

"Andrey is a top player, he is a true professional," Strasbourg coach Liam Rosenior said.

"He works every day to progress and improve. On the pitch, he plays like a very experienced player, almost like a coach."