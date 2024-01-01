Showing up FSG? Liverpool defender Alexander-Arnold and father in talks to buy Nantes

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold and his father are in talks to buy Nantes.

While Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group pulled out of buying talks with Bordeaux last month, which led the French giants to enter administration, the Alexander-Arnold family are in talks about buying into Nantes.

Nantes is currently owned by charismatic French businessman Waldemar Kita.

The Alexander-Arnolds, says L'Equipe, are offering Kita €80m upfront to sell Nantes, plus a further €20m due and another €40m to come in the form of bonuses.

Nantes are currently fifth in Ligue 1, ahead of this weekend’s fixtures.

Alexander-Arnold is already a minority owner of French Formula 1 team, Alpine F1, through Otro Capital. Father, Michael, is Trent's business manager and has a strong interest in the French sports market.