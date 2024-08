Roma make offer for Lens defender Danso

AS Roma are in talks with Lens for Kevin Danso.

Roma made an offer on Sunday for Danso involving a loan-to-buy arrangement.

Sky Italia says Roma have offered a €1m loan plus €21.5m permanent option and also €1m in bonuses.

Meanwhile, Danso took the field for 90 minutes with Lens, in the Ligue 1 match won 2-0 against Brest.

Roma hope for an answer from Lens on Monday.