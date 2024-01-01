Red Bull and Arnault enter final talks to buy Paris FC

Red Bull and the Arnault family have officially begun negotiations to acquire ownership of Paris FC.

The French capital club announced today, speaking of "exclusivity" with the Agache group, a subsidiary of the holding company controlled by Bernard Arnault.

"Agache, together with Red Bull, intends to offer the club the means necessary to continue its economic, social and sporting development. A double ambition guides it: to permanently place the men's and women's teams among the elite of French football and in the hearts of Parisians," read the statement.

"Through its path and its history, Paris FC embodies another facet of football in the capital. With the arrival of Agache as the club's majority shareholder, the Club will change dimension and aim for new successes."

The statement also specifies that the investments made in recent years to develop the women's sector will continue.

Red Bull should obtain around 15% of the shares and the Arnault family will become the majority shareholder, first at 55% and then at 85% by 2027, when Pierre Ferracci will have completely relinquished the reins.

The Paris FC purchase is Red Bull's first major move since the appointment of Jurgen Klopp as global head of football.