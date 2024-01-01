Red Bull in talks to buy Paris FC

Red Bull are set to invest in another European football club in the coming months.

The energy drink company are pushing hard after securing Jurgen Klopp as their head of football.

Advertisement Advertisement

The former Liverpool manager will be overseeing teams such as RB Leipzig, Red Bull Salzburg, New York Red Bull, Red Bull Bragantino and Red Bull Brasil.

Per L’Equipe in France, Ligue 2 club Paris FC could be set to become a part of the group.

The source states that Red Bull and the Arnaul family will be buying the club.

Red Bull would buy over 15 percent of the club, while the Arnualt family would have around 35 percent.